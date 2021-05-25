Advancement: Understanding How Affordances and Social Norms Explain Self-Presentation on Media

Abstract: My research focuses on understanding how self-presentation acts on media. In 3 previous projects, I have examined how people present themselves by comparing their offline personality with self-presentations on Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, Texting, and Video calls. I use mixed methods, combining Big-5 personality surveys and interviews to probe self-presentational differences between media. In those studies, I have found reliable differences between media and offline self-presentations. In particular, that Neuroticism is always lower on media across multiple studies. Furthermore, some differences aren’t due only to the affordances of the media, but social norms on that media, which I found when looking at different types of Instagram accounts. I synthesize these previous projects by proposing a new model which incorporates these elements, suggesting that explanations of how people self-present on media must account for both the affordances and the social norms of that media. My thesis work will explore this model then expand my analysis to understand how others perceive one’s self-presentation.