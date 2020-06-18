Advancement: Understanding dynamics of tRNAs and tRNA-derived small RNAs across different conditions

Abstract: Transfer RNAs (tRNAs) are the largest, most complex non-coding RNA family universal to all living organisms. tRNAs have traditionally been regarded as integral but constitutive players in mRNA translation; recent studies show that tRNAs undergo tissue-specific expression, processing, and modification, resulting in a wide variety of tRNAs and tDRs (tRNA-derived small RNAs) with the potential to affect gene regulation in response to stress or other changing cellular conditions. Unfortunately, eukaryotic tRNA/tDR expression data is very incomplete due to common tRNA modifications that impede commercially-available next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods. I propose to study tRNA/tDRs, across a panel of wildtype mouse tissues, to further understand tissue-biased abundance, and modification states, of these transcripts. By doing so, I will develop a model of wild-type tRNA/tDR abundance under different cellular environments and work towards understanding mechanisms of tDR processing from mature tRNAs, a largely unknown aspect in the field. With regards to disease, tRNAs and tDRs have been shown to play oncogenic roles in breast cancers as well as implicated in progression of other cancer types. Using the ‘normal’ profiles for different tissues, I will analyze dysregulation of these transcripts in a variety of mouse tumor progression models, as well as a panel of human paired-normal tissues. This proposal would further develop our understanding of tRNA/tDR regulation, develop a relationship between modifications and tRNA processing, and potentially uncover novel oncogenic factors to assist in diagnosis or treatment of cancer types.