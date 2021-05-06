Stay Informed:
Events

Advancement: Training of a Neural Network for Switching Among Stochastic Controllers

Speaker Name: 
Marco Carmona
Speaker Title: 
PhD Student
Speaker Organization: 
Computer Engineering PhD
Start Time: 
Tuesday, May 18, 2021 - 9:00am
End Time: 
Tuesday, May 18, 2021 - 10:00am
Location: 
Zoom - https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/97044111240?pwd=dDVqUHV3ZlM4RWRvL05rdDlIL3gvUT09 - Passcode: 558758

Abstract: Typically the design of feedback controllers is based on certain assumptions. These are in the form of models, model parameter values, training data, or other types of assumptions specifying conditions under which the feedbackcontrol performs satisfactorily. However, the design assumptions in applications may or may not be satisfied. An approach to dealing with that situation is to design a set of feedback controllers, each associated with a design assumption, and introduce a supervisory control that switches among the controllers. In this work, we explore trainings for a neural network that implements a supervisory control. In our study we investigate two types of trainings based on an autonomous driving inspired scenario. The scenario is based on a bicycle kinematic model and stochastic controllers. Our numerical results compare the trainings and show the direction for the future research.

Event Type: 
Advancement/Defense
Advisor: 
Dejan Milutinovic
Graduate Program: 
Computer Engineering PhD