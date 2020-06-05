Advancement: Towards future cyber-physical connection systems based passive RFID

Abstract: Though being widely used in industrial and logistic applications, current passive RFID technology still has a fundamental limitation: Individual users, who do not carry any reader, are difficult to interact with tagged items, such as retrieving their digital profiles and requesting certain association with them. Identifying item-item and user-item interactions is an essential requirement of many ubiquitous computing applications, while recent studies to improve user-item interaction experience rely on special hardware such as smartphone-based RFID scanner.

My research first presents a promising approach to allow each user to interact with the tagged items using only one passive tag, which is named Tag Mutual Identification Interface (TagMii). TagMii using commodity off-the-shelf RFID devices and provides accurate mutual identification in complex environments with rich multipath, mobility, wireless signals, electrical devices, and magnetic fields. In the successive study, we propose a new method, called ChopTags, to deal with the inherent scalability limitation of TagMii. ChopTags costs cheap hardware to scale to many users and items, achieves near 100% accuracy in complex environments. The proposed TagMii and ChopTags serve as important extensions of current RFID applications, and we believe tag mutual identification will attract further research due to its low-cost and convenience to enable consumer experience of interacting with tagged items.