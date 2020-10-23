Advancement: Structure-based modeling of peptide/MHC complexes

Abstract: Peptide/MHC structures are very useful in understanding T-cell receptor recognition and peptide immunogenicity, which is an important step in the design and development of vaccines and therapies to treat cancer and infectious diseases. However, solving peptide/MHC structures experimentally using X-ray crystallography is tedious, time-consuming and has limitations. Furthermore, modeling of peptide/MHC structures with sub-angstrom accuracy is still a challenge in the field currently despite the availability of a number of docking approaches. Here, we describe a high-throughput peptide/MHC comparative modeling method using several template selection strategies.