Events

Advancement: Structure-based modeling of peptide/MHC complexes

Speaker Name: 
Santrupti Nerli
Speaker Title: 
PhD Student
Speaker Organization: 
Biomolecular Engineering & Bioinformatics PhD
Start Time: 
Friday, October 30, 2020 - 10:00am
End Time: 
Friday, October 30, 2020 - 11:00am
Location: 
Zoom -  https://ucsc.zoom.us/s/94166575502 - Passcode: 092582

Abstract: Peptide/MHC structures are very useful in understanding T-cell receptor recognition and peptide immunogenicity, which is an important step in the design and development of vaccines and therapies to treat cancer and infectious diseases. However, solving peptide/MHC structures experimentally using X-ray crystallography is tedious, time-consuming and has limitations. Furthermore, modeling of peptide/MHC structures with sub-angstrom accuracy is still a challenge in the field currently despite the availability of a number of docking approaches. Here, we describe a high-throughput peptide/MHC comparative modeling method using several template selection strategies.

Event Type: 
Adancement/Defense
Advisor: 
David Haussler and Nikolaos Sgourakis (UPenn)
Graduate Program: 
Biomolecular Engineering & Bioinformatics PhD