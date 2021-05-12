Advancement: Step-Truncation Tensor Methods for High Dimensional Nonlinear Evolution Equations

Abstract: We present algorithms for temporal integration of nonlinear evolution equations on tensor manifolds. These algorithms, which we call step-truncation methods, are based on performing one time step with a conventional time-stepping scheme, followed by a truncation operation onto a tensor manifold. We compare two classes of methods for solving said equations, which we specify as fixed rank and rank-adaptive methods. Fixed rank methods are stable, but have inherent limitations on their convergence. On the other hand, by selecting the rank of the tensor manifold adaptively to satisfy stability and accuracy requirements, we have convergence of a wide range of step-truncation methods, including explicit one-step and multi-step methods. These methods are very easy to implement as they rely only on arithmetic operations between tensors, which can be performed by efficient and scalable parallel algorithms. Step-truncation methods can be used to compute numerical solutions of high-dimensional PDEs, which have become central to many new areas of application such optimal mass transport, random dynamical systems, and mean field optimal control. Numerical applications are presented and discussed for linear advection and diffusion problems with spatially dependent coefficients on a flat torus of dimension two, four, and six.