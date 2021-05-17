Advancement: Some Aspects of Temporal Data Exchange

Abstract: Different applications may use data structured in various formats, such as relational data, XML, or RDF. Since applications need to communicate with each other, data exchange has become a central topic. The main challenge of data exchange is developing methods for transferring data over a source schema into target data conforming to a unified target schema. In such a way, the resulting data contains no more and no less information than the information contained in the source data. In some applications, the target data should conform to a relational schema. In contrast, others require the target data to be structured along with an RDF-expressed domain ontology. This proposal is concerned with two problems: a) Given a set of constraints, exchange data with temporal information from a relational source schema into a different target relational schema disjoint from the source or into a target RDF-expressed ontology according to those constraints. b) Given a black box with the knowledge of a schema mapping and a set of data examples generated by this schema mapping, derive the explicit description of a schema mapping that is "equivalent" to the schema mapping given by the black box.