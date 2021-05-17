Stay Informed:
Events

Advancement: Some Aspects of Temporal Data Exchange

Speaker Name: 
Zehui Cheng
Speaker Title: 
PhD Student
Speaker Organization: 
Computer Science & Engineering PhD
Start Time: 
Tuesday, June 1, 2021 - 11:00am
End Time: 
Tuesday, June 1, 2021 - 12:00pm
Location: 
Zoom - https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/99387618249?pwd=TFlNOHUxdXMvcEE0RmloVzU4d3NLZz09 - Passcode: 863474

Abstract: Different applications may use data structured in various formats, such as relational data, XML, or RDF. Since applications need to communicate with each other, data exchange has become a central topic. The main challenge of data exchange is developing methods for transferring data over a source schema into target data conforming to a unified target schema. In such a way, the resulting data contains no more and no less information than the information contained in the source data. In some applications, the target data should conform to a relational schema. In contrast, others require the target data to be structured along with an RDF-expressed domain ontology. This proposal is concerned with two problems: a) Given a set of constraints, exchange data with temporal information from a relational source schema into a different target relational schema disjoint from the source or into a target RDF-expressed ontology according to those constraints. b) Given a black box with the knowledge of a schema mapping and a set of data examples generated by this schema mapping, derive the explicit description of a schema mapping that is "equivalent" to the schema mapping given by the black box.

Event Type: 
Advancement/Defense
Advisor: 
Phokion G. Kolaitis
Graduate Program: 
Computer Science & Engineering PhD