Advancement: Smartphone-Based Indoor Pedestrian Tracking System for Visually Impaired People

Abstract: Nowadays, various indoor localization systems implemented in regular smartphones can track a user's trajectory to provide wayfinding and backtracking services. However, most existing pedestrian navigation studies only focus on sighted people. Thus, these systems might not work well for people who are blind and use a long cane or a dog guide, and thus may have different gait pattern than sighted people. In this presentation, I will talk about new indoor navigation methods for blind pedestrians. More specifically, I proposed a two-stage turn detection algorithm that works even if there is no map available. For the map-assisted case, a particle filtering algorithm enhanced with a mean shift algorithm was proposed to track visually impaired people. I will also talk about the app I built, which can evaluate the algorithms mentioned above.