Advancement: Scalable Bayesian Inference on Spectral Analysis of Multivariate Time Series

Abstract: Spectral analysis is essential to discover the trend and periodic characteristics of time series by representing these features in the frequency domain. However, when multivariate time series are considered and the number of components increases, the size of the spectral matrix grows quadratically, making estimation and inference rather challenging. Our novel Bayesian framework considers a discounted regularized horseshoe prior on each of the components of the Cholesky decomposition of the periodogram matrix. This approach uses a Whittle likelihood-based spline model. The proposed prior structure allows high posterior estimating accuracy for both zero and non-zero spectral components by regularizing the spline coefficients at both group and individual levels, and adjusting the penalty according to the order of the spline basis. To benefit from the huge power of modern hardware (e.g., GPUs and TPUs), a stochastic gradient variational Bayes approach is adapted to the proposed spectral modeling framework for highly parallel posterior inference. This provides a solid computational support for modeling high dimensional time series. In the first project, we illustrate the accuracy and computational efficiency of our approach on stationary multivariate spectral analysis. The second project focuses on extending the proposed framework to analyze non-stationary multivariate time series while still maintaining scalability. The third project aims to apply the proposed framework to quantile spectral analysis.