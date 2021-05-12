Advancement: Recomposing Procgen: Vivisecting an Ecosystem Model of Procedural Generation

Abstract: Procedural generation (or procgen) is the hybrid artistic and technical practice in which computational artifacts are executed to synthesize artistic or design artifacts (e.g. videogame image assets, building floorplans, or even entire novels). Despite the extensive existing research into procgen and generative design, the field too often considers generators in isolation, as monolithic algorithms. Motivated by a desire to better ground the field in a framework that can interpret generative systems from multiple angles, I apply a new interpretive lens derived from humanist theories of poetics, anthropology, and the operation of ecosystems. I will apply this new ecosystem model to the development of a new generator that demonstrates better flexibility. Additionally, I will demonstrate that the model allows us to better describe generators as they exist outside of the ivory tower. By focusing my upcoming work on generating new programs for an existing retrocomputing platform (ROMs for Game Boy), my work has an immediate relationship with an active game development community.