Advancement: Practical SRL

Abstract: In our increasingly connected world, data comes from many different sources, in many different forms, and is noisy, complex, and structured. To confront modern data, we need to embrace the structure inherent in the data and in the predictions. An effective means of approaching this problem of structured prediction, is statistical relational learning (SRL). SRL frameworks use weighted logical and arithmetic expressions to easily create probabilistic graphical models (PGMs) to jointly reason over interdependent data. However, despite being well suited for modern, interconnected data, SRL has several challenges that keep it from becoming practical and widely used in the machine learning community. In this work, I address four pillars of practicality that for SRL systems: scalability, expressivity, model adaptability, and usability. My work uses and extends probabilistic soft logic (PSL), an open-source SRL framework that has stood out for its flexibility and ability to efficiently reason over large models.

Scalability in SRL systems allow for the use of large datasets and complex models. Because of the complex nature of interconnected data, models can easily outgrow memory spaces. To address scalability for SRL, I build systems that more efficiently and intelligently instantiate PGMs from templates and data. I also create fixed-memory inference methods that can perform inference on very large models without requiring a proportional amount of memory. I propose research for scalability that distributes model instantiation across several machines. Finally, I propose a system which combines all this work and creates the first SRL system capable of handling models with trillions of connections.

Expressivity allows SRL systems to represent many different problems and data patterns. Because SRL uses logical and arithmetic expressions to represent structured dependencies, SRL frameworks need to be able to express more than just what is represented by feature vectors. To address expressivity for SRL, I create a system to incorporate neural models with structured SRL inference, and expand the range of PSL hyperparameters to include negative weights. My proposed research for expressivity expands the definition of logical operators in PSL to include different types of fuzzy logic.

Model adaptability is the ability of SRL frameworks to handle models that change. A changing model can be as simple as a model that has its hyperparameters tweaked, or as complex as a model that changes its structure over time. To address model adaptability for SRL, I create new weight learning approaches for PSL, and create a system for generalized online inference in PSL. My proposed research for model adaptability includes a system that combines both the above techniques into an online weight learning system, and further improving online inference with the ability to forget old and out-dated information.

Usability make SRL frameworks easy for people to use. Because of the need to model structural dependencies, SRL frameworks are often harder to use than more common machine learning libraries. To address usability for SRL, I have created new programming language interfaces to interact with PSL, and a visual model inspector for analyzing and debugging PSL models. My proposed work for usable SRL systems includes more programming language interfaces to PSL, a general SRL interface spanning multiple SRL frameworks, and a browser-based interactive PSL for users to better see how changes to a model impact the final predictions.