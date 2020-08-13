Advancement: Position Estimation, Trajectory Planning, and Control of an Autonomous Surface Vehicle for Low-Cost Oceanography

Abstract: Much of the ocean ecosystem is not fully understood, but is important in the larger context of understanding the Earth's global climate. Ocean organisms, such as phytoplankton produce most of the oxygen in the Earth's atmosphere. However, studying these organisms and how they relate to harmful algal blooms (HABs) and ocean acidification are difficult or expensive. Oceanographers need tools to allow them to collect more ocean data at less expense. This work examines the design and validation of one such tool; an autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) for low-cost ocean data acquisition. The intent of this work is to maximize the ability of researchers to collect ocean data with a reliable ASV. For this purpose, an emphasis is placed optimal state estimation, trajectory planning, guidance, navigation, and control (GNC) of an ASV. A framework is developed for finding specific points of interest during a mission. For instance, a typical mission might involve locating extrema of an attribute within a sparsely sampled field given a time or energy constraint. This is relevant for both transient ocean phenomena, such as HABs or to study more long-term phenomena, such as the effects of ocean acidification on phytoplankton.