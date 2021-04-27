Advancement: Plasmonics for the Future of Electrophysiology

Abstract: The microelectrode array is currently the only scalable technology in place for large population voltage recordings in electrophysiology. However, its development requires decades to improve and they are invasive when used in vivo. Here I propose an entirely new optical method of neural sensing using plasmonics, which is non-invasive, scalable, and offers subcellular resolution. Proliferation of devices based on this method would enable a massive leap in both throughput and resolution for neural sensing and further development could lead to a non-invasive, transcranial brain-machine interface. I will discuss the fabrication and experimental results of such devices in vitro, how this can be used in vivo as an injectable probe, and the future trajectory of this technology.