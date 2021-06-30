Advancement: Pervasive Effects

Abstract: Conventionally, metaprogramming in programming languages is discussed assource-to-source transformations, via approaches like syntactic macros or code generation. While highly capable, these methods leave the core language untouched, allowing the user to metaprogram on user code only.

The ability to metaprogram the core operations of the language may open the door to interesting new kinds of programs, that are capable of expressing a tighter dependence between their behaviour and their runtime. In particular, we believe this may have interesting applications for probabilistic programming.

In this paper, we analyse metaprogramming as expressed in terms of "pervasive" effects, in order to explore the space of metaprogramming systems that have this kind of tight dependence.

By using effect system machinery, we provide a bespoke effect for components of a language interpreter, that can then be reimplemented by application code at runtime. By varying the base interpreter, and thus by offering different abstractions to plug into, we also vary the class of expressible programs that observe or modify runtime elements.

We contend that this suggests a new direction of exploration for language designs, in terms of what kind of effects they can support.