Advancement: Parameter Estimation for Hybrid Systems

Abstract: Estimating the unknown parameters of a system is critical in many engineering applications. The estimation algorithm is often based on the classical gradient descent scheme, which consists of exploiting the information about the structure of the system along with the available input signals to compute online an estimate of the system's unknown parameters. Gradient descent methods have been applied to the control of power electronics, motion planning for autonomous cars, flight controllers for aircraft, and rendezvous and docking controllers for spacecraft. While gradient descent schemes have found widespread use throughout engineering, the recent rise of hybrid modeling paradigms highlights their limitations. Hybrid systems are systems that contain both continuous-time dynamics, called flows, and discrete time dynamics, called jumps. Surprisingly, it turns out that when applied to hybrid systems, the purely continuous-time gradient algorithm fails to converge and the purely discrete-time gradient algorithm converges slowly since it disregards relevant information. Motivated by these shortcomings, in this advancement proposal we will present the need for new parameter estimation algorithms for hybrid systems and provide some preliminary results pertaining to certain classes of hybrid systems. In particular, we first consider parameter estimation for hybrid systems with dynamics that often arise in the context of model reference adaptive control. Next, we present a finite-time parameter estimation algorithm for a class of hybrid systems that satisfy a dwell-time constraint. Finally, we present our proposed future work on a general approach and framework to parameter estimation for hybrid dynamical systems.