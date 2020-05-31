Advancement: Optimized excitation and detection geometries for optofluidic devices

Abstract: The ability to perform rapid, sensitive and accurate diagnosis of viruses, nucleic acids, proteins and other disease biomarkers using compact, “point-of-care” devices has been a key focus of biosensing research. On-chip optofluidic devices have shown promising results in detecting such biomarkers by integrating sensitive photonic schemes and small sample volume utilization. In particular, liquid-core antiresonant reflecting optical waveguide (LC-ARROW) based platforms have demonstrated amplification-free, multiplexed screening of such pathogens using multi-spot, planar excitation approaches such as multi-mode interference (MMI) or Y-split oxide waveguides. Some key challenges associated with planar excitation include establishing stable fiber to device coupling, spectral dependence of device design, and maintaining a high fabrication quality. My research investigates how free-space, non-planar excitation schemes can be successfully in! tegrated into such platforms to efficiently couple light into the chip and create the multi-spot patterns for multiplex detection. First, I will present how single fluorescent particles can be detected inside a metal-covered LC-ARROW channel by implementing top-down excitation on μm-scale patterned slits. Preliminary results for multiplexed detection show promising detection abilities with excellent signal quality and accuracy. Next, I will describe a patterned top-down excitation approach on an uncoated LC-ARROW channel using photonic components. This ensures more efficient use of the fluidic channel as well as the incident excitation power. Finally, I will explore how grating couplers, a popular coupling method in SOI applications can be exploited to inject light into the low refractive index waveguides. A conceptual design will be discussed which also addresses practical fabrication challenges.