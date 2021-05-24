Advancement: Neural Representations for Sensory Substitution

Abstract: The task of translating information from one sensory domain to another for purposes of human sensory augmentation is known as "sensory substitution". Such techniques are applicable to those with visual impairments, those in need of feedback from medical or external devices (e.g. prosthetics or robotic limbs), and, more generally, anyone who wishes to augment neurological or biological systems and requires a robust form of feedback. In past work I have proposed and demonstrated a method of leveraging machine learned features in the task of sensory substitution for holistic facial recognition. The work I propose here will improve upon this research by (1) generalizing the methodology to the case of generic images, (2) testing a new GAN-less architecture for simpler training and improved audio fidelity, and (3) demonstrate a special case of this methodology can be used to enable existing users of the vOICe sensory substitution system to make use of machine learned features.