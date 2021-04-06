Advancement: Narrative Instruments

Abstract: Anyone who has experienced writer’s block or the terror of the blank page knows that creative work can be difficult – but anyone who has ever made up a story for fun knows that it can also be playful. Can artificially intelligent creative collaborators help make creative work easier and more enjoyable, even in complex creative domains like creative writing? In this advancement talk, I describe my prior, ongoing, and planned future research into *narrative instruments*: an emerging genre of AI-powered creativity support systems that can be played to produce narrative, in much the same way that musical instruments can be played to produce music. My proposed dissertation work consists of three major strands: interpretive research into how players have appropriated existing computationally creative systems as narrative instruments; technical system development toward better computational models of narrative as a creative domain; and media-making work focused on the creation of new narrative instruments that support player creativity in novel ways.