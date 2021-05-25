Advancement: A machine learning approach to identify rip currents using behavior and appearance

Abstract: This proposal aims to develop a machine learning approach to identify rip-currents in videos. Rip currents are dangerous, fast-moving currents of water, resulting in many deaths by sweeping people out to sea as most people do not know how to recognize rip currents to avoid them. Existing object detection and localization methods are primarily optimized for objects with well-defined shapes in relatively static backgrounds. However, rip currents pose an additional complexity due to their ambiguous shape and considerable movement in the background, which forms the focus of our research strategy. Specifically, this thesis proposal aims to: (1) Use both appearance and behavior to detect rip currents. (2) Use an uncertainty measure to filter out false positives. (3) Expand object detection models to detect and localize long/tall objects better. (4) Broaden the dataset for training/testing by including rip currents of other classes.