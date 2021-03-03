Stay Informed:
Events

Advancement: Long-Short-Term Planning for Autonomous Vehicles using Deep Reinforcement Learning Algorithm

Speaker Name: 
Majid Moghadam
Speaker Title: 
PhD Student
Speaker Organization: 
Computer Engineering PhD
Start Time: 
Monday, March 8, 2021 - 1:30pm
End Time: 
Monday, March 8, 2021 - 2:30pm
Location: 
Zoom - https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/94919298661?pwd=SG4zMmlRS294YmZBRVI4L2VPNzlpZz09 - Passcode: 258583

Abstract: Tactical decision-making and intelligent motion planning in autonomous vehicles are among the most challenging components of ADAS systems due to the complexity of traffic environments. This work presents deep reinforcement learning approaches towards long-term decision-making and short-term trajectory planning on highway driving tasks. The algorithms generate continuous spatiotemporal trajectories on the Frenet frame for the feedback controller to track. Experimental CARLA simulations compare the deep RL agents with baseline variants in qualitative and quantitative terms.

Event Type: 
Adancement/Defense
Advisor: 
Gabriel Elkaim
Graduate Program: 
Computer Engineering PhD