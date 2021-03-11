Advancement: Local Approximations of the Independent Set Polynomial

Abstract: The independent set polynomial of a graph has one variable per vertex and one monomial per independent set, each monomial being the product of the corresponding variables. When the variables take positive real values, the value of the polynomial coincides with the partition function of the hard-core model on the graph, wherein atoms of a gas are distributed upon the vertices so that each vertex accommodates at most one atom, no two adjacent vertices are simultaneously occupied, and where the positive real number associated with each vertex, called fugacity, expresses its attractiveness. Estimating the partition function of the hard-core model for different graphs and fugacities is a central problem of statistical mechanics. Somewhat surprisingly, this estimation is also interesting when the variables take negative values, due to a connection with probabilistic combinatorics and, in particular, the Lovász Local Lemma. Going further, the Lee-Yang theory of phase transitions motivates the estimation of the independent set polynomial for complex arguments, as the absence of zeros in regions of the complex plane implies the absence of phase transitions (non-analyticities) for corresponding real arguments.

We start by revisiting known methods for bounding the independent set polynomial and then by devising new ones. We develop two distinct approaches, corresponding to two different ways of dealing with the exponentially large computation tree that results when the fundamental recurrence obeyed by the independent set polynomial is unfolded. In the first, more combinatorial, approach we develop a map enjoying crisp monotonicity properties from subgraphs of the input graph to truncations of the graph’s tree of self-avoiding walks. This allows us to develop several new results, including results about exact evaluation of the polynomial, a first local upper bound for it, and several new local lower bounds. The second, more analytic, approach stays closest to existing methods and treats the computation tree as a circuit. Efficiency in computation is now achieved by showing that, under certain conditions, retaining a logarithmic number of layers closest to the root suffices, as the rest of the circuit has very little influence. This view allows us to recover some seminal results with much simpler proofs and, crucially, without any appeal to notions and results from statistical physics.

Next, we show that the independent set polynomial with negative arguments is useful in a far more general setting than that of the Lovász Local Lemma and the Probabilistic Method. Specifically, we prove that the independent set polynomial provides a lower bound for general supermodular functions that are also “mostly” log-supermodular. This is a very natural class of functions corresponding to the (shrinking/decreasing) volume of sets as they are subjected to a sequence of “mostly symmetric” restrictions. As a fist application we recover the (standard) Quantum Lovász Local Lemma effortlessly. The fact that we do so through the independent set polynomial, immediately makes available all the improvements and specializations of the lemma that we have derived, which are new in the quantum setting.

Finally, we turn on the Bethe approximation for partition functions of general graphical models. While, a priori, there is no connection between the (analytically defined) Bethe approximation and the independent set polynomial, we use a recent combinatorial characterization of the Bethe approximation by Vontobel to suggest precisely such a connection, by relating typical random k-lifts of graphs where k tends to infinity, with the aforementioned tree of non-backtracking walks. In particular, we revisit a recent result of Ruozzi showing that the Bethe partition function is a lower bound for the true partition function, for every graphical model whose constituent factors are log-supermodular. We give a new, shorter proof of this result. More importantly, we give a new much shorter proof of the celebrated four functions theorem.