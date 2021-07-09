Advancement: Learning with Weakly Supervised Data: Challenges and Solutions for Instance-Dependent Label Noise

Abstract: The presence of label noise often misleads the training of deep neural networks. Departing from the recent literature which largely assumes the label noise rate is only determined by the true label class, the errors in human-annotated labels are more likely to be dependent on the difficulty levels of tasks, resulting in settings with instance-dependent label noise.

The proposal analyzes the challenges and summarizes two current solutions for learning with instance-dependent label noise. Built on a recent work peer loss, we propose our first solution CORES2 (COnfidence REgularized Sample Sieve)}, which progressively sieves out corrupted examples by using first-order statistics of model predictions. This high-quality sample sieve is shown to be advantageous in the instance-dependent noise setting. One limitation of CORES is that only considering first-order statistics would down-weight the examples with higher noise rates in a non-uniform way and thus causes imbalances. Thus our second solution proposes a second-order approach that leverages the estimation of several covariance terms defined between the instance-dependent noise rates and the Bayes optimal label. We show that this set of second-order statistics successfully captures the induced imbalances and helps simplify the problem to one with only class-dependent label noise. This fact allows us to apply existing solutions to handle the better-studied class-dependent setting. We also discuss future directions such as model-free noisy label detection and the connections between label noise and semi-supervised learning.