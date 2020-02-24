Advancement: Large Scale Source Segmentation and Pixel-Level Morphological Classification of Astronomical Images

Abstract:

Upcoming telescopes will soon start capturing images of space at a scale that demands automated approaches. The scale and complexity of astronomical sources have made applying off-the-shelf deep learning approaches difficult. Two common analyses performed on astronomical images are source segmentation and morphological classification. Low signal-to-noise ratios and complex source interactions make source segmentation, the process of assigning image pixels to a source, a difficult problem. Galactic morphological classifications can be a complex mixture of classes that vary spatially within a galaxy, as such, simple labeling regimes can leave out information that is important to astronomers. To address this, I considered source segmentation and morphological classification simultaneously as a semantic segmentation problem and developed a deep learning-based approach to the problem. I will develop techniques to extend classification to include complex morphological structures such as "bars" and "spiral arms". Additionally, I will develop methods of analyzing astronomical sources at a wide variety of scales, which is currently difficult using standard image preprocessing techniques.