Advancement: Large Scale Source Segmentation and Pixel-Level Morphological Classification of Astronomical Images

Speaker Name: 
Ryan Hausen
Speaker Title: 
Ph.D. Candidate
Start Time: 
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 2:00pm
Location: 
Engineering 2, Room 475

Abstract:
Upcoming telescopes will soon start capturing images of space at a scale that demands automated approaches. The scale and complexity of astronomical sources have made applying off-the-shelf deep learning approaches difficult. Two common analyses performed on astronomical images are source segmentation and morphological classification. Low signal-to-noise ratios and complex source interactions make source segmentation, the process of assigning image pixels to a source, a difficult problem. Galactic morphological classifications can be a complex mixture of classes that vary spatially within a galaxy, as such, simple labeling regimes can leave out information that is important to astronomers. To address this, I considered source segmentation and morphological classification simultaneously as a semantic segmentation problem and developed a deep learning-based approach to the problem. I will develop techniques to extend classification to include complex morphological structures such as "bars" and "spiral arms". Additionally, I will develop methods of analyzing astronomical sources at a wide variety of scales, which is currently difficult using standard image preprocessing techniques.

Event Type: 
Adancement/Defense
Advisor: 
Roberto Manduchi
Graduate Program: 
Computer Science, Ph.D.