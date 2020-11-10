Advancement: Investigating the Role of Immersion in Multimodal Virtual Reality and Serious Applications for Physical Rehabilitation

Abstract: Physical rehabilitation is often an intensive process that holds many challenges, such as a lack of engagement, accessibility, and personalization.Immersive media systems enhanced with physical and emotional intelligence can address these challenges. I reflect on series of pilot studies that examine the gamification of various physical therapy methods within virtual environments. This work links immersive virtual reality with the concepts of therapy, human behavior, and biofeedback, with the aim of achieving a high-level overview of serious applications with a particular emphasis on physical rehabilitation. In doing so, I propose a theoretical framework for future systems that utilizes various synergies between each of the concepts. The intent of this dissertation work is to investigate a new model of serious media experiences, one that leverages multimodality and flow theory to assist users in achieving optimal task-based outcomes.