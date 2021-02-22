Advancement: Integrating Wide Band Gap Technology in Isolated MVDC Power Converters

Abstract: In naval applications, medium voltage alternative current (MVAC) systems are being replaced by medium voltage direct current (MVDC) systems. In these applications, safety and reliability, power volumetric density and efficiency are important factors. In this research, a bidirectional isolated DC-DC converter is proposed for MVDC shipboard applications. In this topology, a modified T-type converter is used in the primary and secondary sides of a high frequency transformer. The operation of the proposed converter is optimized to obtain higher efficiency. The proposed converter features better fault tolerance and higher efficiency compared to the common dual active bridge DC-DC converters. A fault tolerant analysis is carried out for this converter. In addition, an input-series output-parallel modular structure and three-phase topology based on the proposed converter are analyzed. A laboratory scaled prototype has been built and tested to verify the operation of the proposed structure in the normal and faulty conditions.