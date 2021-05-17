Advancement: Integrated optofluidic platform for high throughput biomolecule detection and manipulation

Abstract: High-throughput, ultrasensitive, point-of-care sensors for multiple biomarkers are desirable for rapid diseases diagnosis and massive testing as the COVID-19 pandemic evolved and progressed through 2020. Integrated optofluidic devices can fill this need by combining powerful single molecule techniques within a single chip for rapid bioparticle detection. Specifically, electro-optofluidic devices that incorporate nanopores with Anti-resonant Reflecting Optical Waveguides (ARROW) have shown the ability for direct, label-free, amplification-free detection of biomarkers with single-molecule sensitivity. I will discuss a second-generation implementation of an optical trapping assisted capture rate enhancement (TACRE) method that enables efficient delivery of target molecules in vicinity of nanopore for rapid sensing. This approach has been utilized for label-free, amplification-free detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNAs from human nasal swab samples with an over 2000X detection rate enhancement and favorable scaling towards lower concentrations. COVID-19 diagnosis over the entire clinically relevant concentration ranges from 104 – 109 copies/mL has been demonstrated. I will also discuss the implementation of real-time sensing and signal analysis on the optofluidic platform using Field Programmable Gated Arrays (FPGA). Experimental results of this platform show excellent detection accuracy and the ability for live monitoring of sample concentration and detection rate. I will discuss future directions for implementing high-throughput, multiplex detection of different biomarkers on this integrated platform.