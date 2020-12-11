Advancement: Improving Channel Access with Transmission Queues, Collision Resolution and Learning

Abstract: This thesis proposal focuses on the design and analysis of a new family of medium-access control (MAC) protocols using distributed queues and collision resolution to control data transmissions. We call this new family of MAC protocol Queue Sharing Multiple Access Collision Resolution (QSMA-CR).QSMA-CR consists of establishing and maintaining a distributed transmission queue among nodes sharing a common channel and results in a sequence of queue cycles, with each cycle having one or multiple queue turns with collision-free transmissions from nodes that have joined the transmission queue, followed by a joining period for the current cycle. Using the distributed queue in QSMA-CR transforms the traditional CSMA or ALOHA channel-access methods into a de facto TDMA (time-division multiple access) with dynamic schedules, but without the need for time-slotting at the physical layer, transmission frames with a fixed number of time slots, use of predefined schedules, or the use of complex signaling to make reservations.

The joining period in QSMA-CR uses collision resolution techniques in which multiple join requests may take place and one or multiple successful requests may occur. QSMA-CR does not rely on physical-layer mechanisms to establish time slotting.

The performance of QSMA-CR is to be compared against the performance of ALOHA with priority ACK’s, CSMA with priority ACK’s, CSMA/CD with priority ACK’s, TDMA with a fixed schedule, and QSMA non-carrier sensing.