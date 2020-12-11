Stay Informed:
Baskin Engineering COVID-19 Information and Resources
Campus Roadmap to Recovery
Zoom Links: Zoom Help | Teaching with Zoom | Zoom Quick Guide
Events

Advancement: Improving Channel Access with Transmission Queues, Collision Resolution and Learning

Speaker Name: 
Sheideh Homayon
Speaker Title: 
PhD Student
Speaker Organization: 
Computer Science & Engineering PhD
Start Time: 
Thursday, December 17, 2020 - 11:00am
End Time: 
Thursday, December 17, 2020 - 12:00pm
Location: 
Zoom - https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/92773005349?pwd=VHB4NU55RlNOTHJwNnZONW1xb0dKdz09 - Passcode: 620502

Abstract: This thesis proposal focuses on the design and analysis of a new family of medium-access control (MAC) protocols using distributed queues and collision resolution to control data transmissions. We call this new family of MAC protocol Queue Sharing Multiple Access Collision Resolution (QSMA-CR).QSMA-CR consists of establishing and maintaining a distributed transmission queue among nodes sharing a common channel and results in a sequence of queue cycles, with each cycle having one or multiple queue turns with collision-free transmissions from nodes that have joined the transmission queue, followed by a joining period for the current cycle. Using the distributed queue in QSMA-CR transforms the traditional CSMA or ALOHA channel-access methods into a de facto TDMA (time-division multiple access) with dynamic schedules, but without the need for time-slotting at the physical layer, transmission frames with a fixed number of time slots, use of predefined schedules, or the use of complex signaling to make reservations.

The joining period in QSMA-CR uses collision resolution techniques in which multiple join requests may take place and one or multiple successful requests may occur. QSMA-CR does not rely on physical-layer mechanisms to establish time slotting.

The performance of QSMA-CR is to be compared against the performance of ALOHA with priority ACK’s, CSMA with priority ACK’s, CSMA/CD with priority ACK’s, TDMA with a fixed schedule, and QSMA non-carrier sensing.

Event Type: 
Adancement/Defense
Advisor: 
J.J. Garcia-Luna-Aceves
Graduate Program: 
Computer Science & Engineering PhD