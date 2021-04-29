Advancement: How Can We Design Social Connection Through Wearable Technology?

Abstract: In this talk, I present my ongoing research and intended proposed work towards completing my dissertation on exploring the potential of ubiquitous and embodied technology interventions to enhance co-located social interactions, particularly through the lens of wearable technologies. Towards this research goal, to innovate ways to help people develop interdependent, more connected ways of relating, I engage in a Research through Design (RtD) process. I prototype and iterate designs until they are ready to be deployed. Then I make multiple copies of the final design prototype and evaluate them to generate insights and identify key concepts and questions to consider when designing technology to support co-located social experience. I describe my prior, ongoing, and planned future research into the design space of ‘social wearables’. My dissertation work results in both practice-focused and conceptual contributions.