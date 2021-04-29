Stay Informed:
Events

Advancement: How Can We Design Social Connection Through Wearable Technology?

Speaker Name: 
Ella Dagan
Speaker Title: 
PhD Student
Speaker Organization: 
Computational Media PhD
Start Time: 
Tuesday, May 18, 2021 - 10:30am
End Time: 
Tuesday, May 18, 2021 - 11:30am
Location: 
Zoom - https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/91352882001?pwd=dDFGQXl0UWJiN1pCV1kzaUh5K3JSZz09 - Passcode: 122288

Abstract: In this talk, I present my ongoing research and intended proposed work towards completing my dissertation on exploring the potential of ubiquitous and embodied technology interventions to enhance co-located social interactions, particularly through the lens of wearable technologies. Towards this research goal, to innovate ways to help people develop interdependent, more connected ways of relating, I engage in a Research through Design (RtD) process. I prototype and iterate designs until they are ready to be deployed. Then I make multiple copies of the final design prototype and evaluate them to generate insights and identify key concepts and questions to consider when designing technology to support co-located social experience. I describe my prior, ongoing, and planned future research into the design space of ‘social wearables’. My dissertation work results in both practice-focused and conceptual contributions.

Event Type: 
Advancement/Defense
Advisor: 
Katherine Isbister 
Graduate Program: 
Computational Media PhD