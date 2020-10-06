Advancement: The Evolution and Biological Roles of 3D Nuclear Structure

Abstract: The human genome, laid end to end, is approximately two meters long. As it exists entirely in every cell, it must be compacted over a million fold to fit into the space of the nucleus. Each chromosome consists of a series of compartments that vary in transcriptional activity, which are in turn composed of a series of loops and knots in the genome maintained by pairs of insulator proteins. These physical structures reflect and control the activity of the genes they contain. Deeply conserved nuclear structures are associated with core developmental genes and their disruption can cause disorder and disease. My first aim focuses on developing our understanding of the role of nuclear organization in Drosophila in the evolution of structural rearrangements. The second looks more broadly at how changes in nuclear structure contribute to interspecific hybrid fitness and speciation in the Drosophila clade. My final aim is to survey new public data resources to develop our understanding of the evolutionary origins of and relationships between different systems for nuclear organization across the animal kingdom. Overall, my thesis work will examine the evolution and role of nuclear spatial organization in Drosophila and across metazoa.