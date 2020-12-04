Advancement: Evidence-based gamification and mnemonics for logographic writing systems

Abstract: Millions of people worldwide are taking up foreign languages with logographic writing systems, such as Japanese or Chinese. Learning the thousands of characters necessary for literacy in those languages is a unique challenge to the students coming from alphabetic backgrounds. Sustaining motivation in the face of such a momentous task is a struggle for many students. While many games exist to help with this task, few offer writing capability or otherwise allow for production memory practice. Additionally, the vast majority of games are thinly veiled flashcards, falling short of using the many engagement mechanisms other games employ. In this proposal I describe my research on developing a musical kanji-writing game, which combines production practice with musical mnemonic. I also describe my ongoing work on a game centered on helping students differentiate radicals in frequently ``misspelled'' characters. The final stage of my research will combine the two minigames with some of the notorious mobile game engagement mechanics: Zeigarnik effect and Gacha. The three pillars of my research are 1) addressing the educational shortfall of the many kanji/hanzi learning games by making an emphasis on production tasks, 2) targeting novice and intermediate learners, while nearly all existing games target absolute beginners, 3) making use of powerful engagement mechanics which have not been explored in the context of educational games.