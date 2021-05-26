Advancement: Evaluating the Efficacy of Virtual Reality Interventions for Individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Abstract: Virtual reality (VR) interventions have assisted individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) with learning and strengthening social and social-emotional skills, but there exists some uncertainty with respect to whether these interventions are effective in providing support for this population. Existing research has yet to thoroughly evaluate whether skills learned through these interventions are generalized to the appropriate real-life contexts. It also does not examine what factors of these VR interventions contributes to its efficacy. Through my dissertation work, I aim to explore how the inclusion of individuals with ASD in the design of VR interventions, and the use of VR interventions with traditional methods of social and social-emotional skill training impacts its efficacy. In addition, my dissertation work will also examine how certain features of immersive VR may contribute to effective social and social-emotional skill training.