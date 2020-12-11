Advancement: Enhancing Neural Representations of Scene Graphs in Computer Vision

Abstract: Scene graphs are data structures that allow computer vision systems to directly reason about the objects in a scene and their relationships. With the recent emergence of graph neural networks, we can now begin to make use of graph data in complex models that are trainable end-to-end. In my proposed thesis research, I will advance pretext tasks, auxiliary losses, and new neural architectures that can be used to derive compact and semantically rich vector representations of whole scene graphs and the details they contain. I will validate the utility of these learned representations to applications including content-based image retrieval and graph-guided image generation.