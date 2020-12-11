Stay Informed:
Events

Advancement: Enhancing Neural Representations of Scene Graphs in Computer Vision

Speaker Name: 
Brigit Schroeder
Speaker Title: 
PhD Student
Speaker Organization: 
Computer Engineering PhD
Start Time: 
Friday, December 18, 2020 - 11:00am
End Time: 
Friday, December 18, 2020 - 12:00pm
Location: 
Zoom - https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/94186453171?pwd=czFzV2x6Uk5YZ09HcEVIWmFXZEQvZz09 - Passcode: 1234

Abstract: Scene graphs are data structures that allow computer vision systems to directly reason about the objects in a scene and their relationships. With the recent emergence of graph neural networks, we can now begin to make use of graph data in complex models that are trainable end-to-end. In my proposed thesis research, I will advance pretext tasks, auxiliary losses, and new neural architectures that can be used to derive compact and semantically rich vector representations of whole scene graphs and the details they contain. I will validate the utility of these learned representations to applications including content-based image retrieval and graph-guided image generation.

Event Type: 
Adancement/Defense
Advisor: 
Roberto Manduchi/Adam Smith
Graduate Program: 
Computer Engineering PhD