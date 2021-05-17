Advancement: Empirical and Methodological Approaches for Studying Admixture in Diverse Natural Populations

Abstract: Hybridization, or admixture, occurs when divergent populations interbreed. Hybrids had been thought to be both rare and less fit, however increasing attention has been paid to admixture's role in evolution. Population sampling with next-generation sequencing (NGS) has led to more expansive datasets and, inturn, more complex methods to detect and characterize admixture. Local ancestry inference (LAI) can infer the ancestry at sites along the genome and the resulting ancestry tract lengths can be used to estimate the number of generations since admixture. I will use LAI to study admixture occurring between two Leopardus species along a contact zone in the state of Rio Grande do Sul of Southern Brazil. I plan to explore both the timing and nature of this hybridization to understand whether it is coincident with human-mediated habitat modification. For poorly studied organisms, the field requires novel tools to more readily characterize the recombination landscape needed for accurate LAI. Recombination rates across chromosomes and between species are a key feature of hybridization. Accurate recombination maps can not only help determine the timing of admixture, but also selection acting on admixed genomes. I propose to implement a method that can generate recombination maps from low coverage next-generation sequencing data. The framework of this method permits for higher ploidy and pool-seq data, allowing for the study of new biological systems. To study the role of selection on admixture I will use LAI to survey diverse populations with documented admixture. I will use reported cases of adaptive introgression to validate my findings when possible. I then plan to compare genomic landscapes, such as gene ontologies, within and across populations to look for shared features that may be driving or repressing adaptive introgression.