Advancement: Detection of alternative isoforms of gene fusions using long-read RNA-seq

Abstract: Gene fusions are important cancer drivers and drug targets, but are difficult to map with short read data. Long-read sequencing is also the only way to reliably detect alternative splicing in gene fusions, which has been shown to be a mechanism for drug resistance and altered level of oncogenicity. We have created FLAIR-fusion, a computational tool to identify gene fusions from long-read nanopore RNA-seq data. This tool can also identify alternatively spliced isoforms of the gene fusions, which allows for better functional analysis of the fusion product. FLAIR-fusion is able to detect known fusions in the MCF-7 cell line with 48% precision and 83% recall. It also shows no difference in fusion detection based on the long-read library prep method used. FLAIR-fusion has also detected alternative splicing in known fusions from amplicon sequencing data such as EML4-ALK. We are also investigating the interaction between mutations in the splicing factor SF3B1 and gene fusions detected in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). We have found more alternatively spliced gene fusions in CLL with the SF3B1 K700E mutation than in CLL with SF3B1 wild-type. Validations of these fusions and their splicing using Sanger sequencing of the loci are in progress. These preliminary results demonstrate that gene fusions can be effectively detected from long-read RNA-seq and that this method can contribute to novel insights about gene fusion isoforms.