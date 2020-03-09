Advancement: Designing for play that permeates our lives: playful technology that responds to people's socio-emotional needs

In this talk, I will present my ongoing research and intended three-fold contribution. First, conceptual: I will describe key experiential qualities of play that are socio-emotionally desirable and explore how they might inspire technology design. Second, methodological: I will discuss the challenges of designing for play that permeates mundane activity, and will propose a work-in-progress set of strategies for doing that. Third, practice-focused: I will describe my ongoing design work exploring how those concepts and methodologies might inspire the design of playful technology, using as a case study a widely relatable area of human life: food practices. Overall, I hope that my research will appeal to interaction designers interested in leveraging the socio-emotional potential of playful engagement in their technology designs.