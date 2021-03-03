Advancement: Design out Helplessness: AI Interventions for Game Inclusivity

Abstract: Videogames are an essential part of millions of peoples' lives yet many others are excluded from experiencing videogames due to the assumptions games make about what players know and don't know, what players can and can't do. When a game rejects a player, they are not only excluded from engaging with the game’s contents, but more importantly, the whole culture and connections that are built around that game. I claim AI techniques are well-suited to fight this unintended exclusion. Towards this end, with this thesis, I expand on our vocabulary around failures in games, show how to repurpose game-playing AI methods in service of game inclusivity, and showcase three AI systems that make games more accessible experiences and more intentional teachers.