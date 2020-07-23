Advancement: Data-Driven Prediction of Ecological Dynamics in Spatially Extended Systems

Abstract: The well-being of global ecological, economic, and social systems depends on policy decisions regarding fisheries management, pest control, and mitigation of ecological extremes. In order to make informed decisions in these fields, policy makers require accurate forecasts of ecological dynamics. Complex interactions between numerous species and exogenous variables make classic model-driven predictions notoriously difficult to attain in these systems. Alternatively, data-driven methods based on state space reconstruction offer a promising avenue to predict nonlinear dynamics while circumventing classic challenges. These methods, however, require long time series to produce accurate predictions. Although this limits their applicability in ecology where most time series are short, spatial replicates of data are often available. Here I explore how to improve data-driven ecological forecasts by leveraging spatial information. First, I introduce a physically-informed Bayesian approach, which defines prior distributions based on the network topology of dynamics. Then, I compare the method to other data-driven methods that have been used in previous ecology and physics applications by evaluating their forecast performance on simulated data as well as empirical fisheries data. Through these comparisons, I demonstrate the benefit of utilizing spatial information for the purpose of ecological forecasting and identify features of the dynamics that can interfere with the efficacy of these methods.