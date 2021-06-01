Advancement: Controlling Ion Transport in Bioelectronics

Abstract: In biological systems electrical signals are carried predominantly by ions and small molecules, while in semiconductor devices electrical signals are carried by electrons and holes. This difference in charge carriers creates a mismatch at the interface between electronics and biological systems. Bioelectronic devices able to conduct ions allow to mitigate this mismatch and afford better communication between biological systems and electronics. Among these devices, an ion pump is able to increase or decrease ionic concentration in solution by using an ion selective conducting material and thus affecting biological system behavior. Here, I will discuss structure property relationships of an ion conducting hydrogel by exploring its ionic conductivity as function of its composition. I have measured the ionic conductivity of different hydrogels and compared the conductivity with the charge carrier density and porosity. High charge carrier density and high porosity result in a more conducting hydrogel, however, they also result in high swelling upon water exposure. This high swelling makes integration in devices difficult. I will present strategy to compromise between high conductivity and swelling ratio to optimize hydrogels in devices.