Advancement: On-chip optofluidic distributed feedback laser for biosensing applications

Abstract: With recent viral outbreaks such as Zika and SARS-CoV-2, the need for a rapid diagnostic system is painfully evident. Chip-based optofluidics provides unique advantages to filling this niche with the integration of sensitive photonic components with configurable microfluidic architectures. A complete lab-on-chip biosensor composed of sample preparation, excitation source, and detection, has been a point of focus in biosensor research as a point-of-care diagnostic device. One key challenge that exists in providing planar excitation is providing reliable coupling of light from fiber to device. My research investigates an integrated pneumatically tunable polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) distributed feedback (DFB) dye laser that uses a novel corrugated sidewall geometry and relies on free-space bottom-up pumping rather than fiber coupling to provide planar excitation to an orthogonal analyte channel. The gain medium of this laser uses rhodamine 6G dissolved in an ethylene glycol and water solution. First, I will present the optimization of the lasing characteristics of the DFB laser as well as the dynamic on-off switching using a pneumatically actuatable grating section. I will also present preliminary results of sensing fluorescent beads and conceptual plans to optimize and integrate this laser into a complete lab-on-chip biosensor that is capable of sample preparation and detection on a single chip.