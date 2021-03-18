Stay Informed:
Baskin Engineering COVID-19 Information and Resources
Campus Roadmap to Recovery
Zoom Links: Zoom Help | Teaching with Zoom | Zoom Quick Guide
Events

Advancement: Characterizing cancer subtypes and vulnerabilities with recommender systems and other algorithms

Speaker Name: 
Alana Weinstein
Speaker Title: 
PhD Student
Speaker Organization: 
Biomolecular Engineering & Bioinformatics PhD
Start Time: 
Thursday, March 18, 2021 - 2:00pm
End Time: 
Thursday, March 18, 2021 - 3:00pm
Location: 
Zoom - https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/91266767732?pwd=VFJqdXdwL1ZXdmtsOWo3TTJSVGw0QT09 - Passcode: 533260

Abstract: Cancer is a disease of the genome that results when the accumulation of molecular aberrations leads to uncontrolled cellular proliferation. Precision medicine aims to leverage multi-omic, genome-scale datasets to enhance our understanding of cancer and ultimately improve patient outcomes by identifying treatment options tailored to each individual’s unique disease biology. Despite the increased availability of cancer genomic data, a major bottleneck still exists in the analysis and clinical application of these data. I present my work analyzing cancer gene expression data to characterize subtypes and identify drivers in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and in The Cancer Genome Atlas pan-cancer dataset. Next, I will discuss recommender system algorithms—a broad and unique class of algorithms most commonly deployed in e-commerce settings—and describe my work applying several of these algorithms to various problems within cancer genomics. Finally, I propose conducting a systematic review and evaluation of recommender system algorithms as they are currently used in the field of cancer genomics. This will serve the dual purpose of clarifying the state of the intersection between these two fields and identifying promising avenues for future work to advance precision medicine.

Event Type: 
Advancement/Defense
Advisor: 
Josh Stuart
Graduate Program: 
Biomolecular Engineering & Bioinformatics PhD