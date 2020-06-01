Advancement: Characterization of tRNAs and tRNA-derived Small RNAs in Mammalian Neural Development

Abstract: The evolution of the primate lineage has led to a rapid expansion of neuronal gene regulatory regions (nRRs) with hyper-amplification of neural-specific protein domains in humans. The human chromosome 1q21.1 region falls into this category, noted for containing NOTCH2NL (N2NL), a human-specific neural-critical gene family believed to be a major contributor to human brain evolution. High-resolution sequencing of the human 1q21.1 nRR has allowed us to identify a collection of transfer RNA (tRNA) genes that may be involved in the rapid expansion of this region across the primate lineages. Known for their canonical roles in protein translation, some tRNAs have recently been ascribed additional functions in regulating gene expression as well as some affecting chromatin accessibility of nearby protein-coding genes. With the advent of new tRNA sequencing methods such as ARM-seq and DM-tRNA-seq, there is an opportunity to better understand the function and differential expression of tRNAs and tRNA-derived small RNAs (tDRNAs or tDRs) across tissues and throughout development. While there has been evidence of a tRNA (Arg-TCT-4-1) playing a major role in mouse neurodevelopment, none thus far have been identified in humans. Based on preliminary sequencing data from human cerebral cortical organoids and stem cell lines, I have verified that this neural specific tRNA increases across neurodevelopment in humans as well as identified many other tRNAs that have drastic changes. This leads to the question, what is the full extent that tRNAs play roles in human neural development on the transcriptional and genomic levels? Here, I plan to employ a panel of orthogonal human and primate cerebral cortical organoids as a model system to examine the roles tRNA genes and their transcript products play in neural development. (1) I will study tRNA transcripts displaying neural-specific dynamics through targeted tRNA and tRNA fragment! knockdown experiments to better understand tRNA and tDR regul! ation. (2) I will also study the role of tRNA genes regulating their chromosomal neighbors through knockout experiments and genomic context analysis in the context of neural associated diseases. (3) Finally I will predict and test sequence characteristics within neural-critical tRNAs and tRNA pseudogenes to determine features that drive regulation in early neural development and human evolution.