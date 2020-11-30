Advancement: The Case for Memory-Aware Bit Flipping Reduction for NVM Indexing

Abstract: In recent years, Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) technologies have emerged as promising candidates for building future memory systems due to their unique characteristics, including non-volatility, high density, high scalability, and requiring near-zero standby power. However, there are several challenges to utilize NVMs efficiently. Compared to traditional memory technologies including DRAM and SRAM, NVMs suffer from the limited endurance and asymmetric properties of reads and writes, requiring special treatment when deployed in large scale computing systems. Many proposals in the big data management and storage systems community exist to deal with the limitations of NVMs and efficiently utilize them. However, these methods are either (1) application-agnostic without the ability to leverage the write and data patterns of applications, or (2) specialized solutions built for the write and data patterns of specific applications. This proposal investigates new ways to efficiently utilize NVMs, especially in big data management systems and serverless. My current research focuses on a unique opportunity to achieve this goal, which is missed by all the existing methods, to utilize NVM storage efficiently. This opportunity is to be “memory-aware.” Previous methods miss the opportunity to judiciously pick the best memory locations to write the new data. Based on that, my current research is divided into two main categories: (1) designing a persistent key-value store that uses a clustering-based approach to extend the lifetime of NVMs using machine learning and deep learning. (2) designing an in-memory NVM-friendly data structure that can be augmented with any database indexing technologies to increase the write endurance of NVMs. My research has provided several key advances towards bringing all those DRAM-efficient data structures, such as LSM- Trees, which is currently not used on NVMs because of their write-amplification problems, back into the NVM territory.