Advancement to Candidacy: P. Ojaghi 

Abstract: The human hand’s ability to interact with the world is important to our biomechanical, manipulative, perceptual, cognitive, psychological, social, linguistic, and artistic everyday activities. Recently, dexterous manipulation of objects, which is a fundamental everyday task for humans, has attracted the attention of many researchers in the robotic community. Despite the necessity of dexterous manipulation for robotic systems that operate in a wide variety of human-centric environments, achieving dexterous manipulation for autonomous robots is challenging. The objective of my work is study how to step up an end-to-end model free data-driven approach for dexterous manipulation.

In addition, since execution of different manipulation tasks might require different levels of sensory information, my work focus on the effect of dimensionality of force sensing at the fingertips on the autonomous learning of in-hand manipulation. The goal is to assess the contributions of the force sensing information on autonomous learning of manipulation with a simulated 3-fingered bio-inspired hand.

By using the end-to-end reinforcement learning method, I compared the performance of a simulated three-finger hand with three levels of tactile sensing information to achieve different dynamical manipulation tasks against gravity.