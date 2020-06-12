Advancement to Candidacy

Abstract: Current methods for genome assembly are prohibitively costly and time consuming for large scale experiments or diagnostics. To address these problems, we propose an efficient assembly pipeline using nanopore sequencing. Our pipeline takes advantage of long reads and targets the dominant source of error in nanopore data to produce accurate, highly continuous human assemblies in under 10 hours. I will present methods for modelling homopolymer errors and consensus calling in nanopore data, and propose further development which would enable the detection of structural variants in de novo assemblies. Finally, I propose generalizing our assembly pipeline beyond human genomes by testing on the Dwarf Cuttlefish.