Advancement: Camera-array 25-Plane Multifocus Microscopy for Ultrafast Live 3D Imaging

Abstract: Three-dimensional (3D) imaging is a classical challenge in microscopy and in particular when visualizing fast processes such as neural circuit function in living animals. While it is possible to keep an entire specimen in focus by taking images with a very long depth of focus, this intrinsically destroys our ability to discern between information from different depths of the image. Conventional microscopy techniques such as wide-field, scanning confocal microscopy, and light-sheet rely on focus scanning or sweeping a sheet of illumination light across the sample to acquire a 3D rendering of the specimen that consists of a 2D “focal stack”. These acquisition processes are thus somewhat time-consuming even with high-speed scanning and fundamentally capture 3D information sequentially.

My research expands on the aberration-corrected multifocus microscopy (MFM) technique, a Fourier optics microscopy technique capable of truly capturing high-resolution 3D information. I will present the new 25-camera array MFM system (M25) technique, optical layout, and fabrication. Then, I will show preliminary data from the prototype and potential applications for live 3D imaging of neural circuits. Finally, I will discuss futures steps of this work including optical sectioning for image quality improvement.