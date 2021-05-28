Advancement: Building and Sensing Soft Finger with Variable Stiffness Modules

Abstract: The soft robot is demonstrating to be well fitted in applications where dexterity and intrinsic safety are necessary. The traditional rigid robot has been widely used in industry due to its high payload capability, programmable operation tasks, and highly accurate motion control. Here we present the concept of the bionic soft finger with a feedback sensing system and ability to transition realtime between soft and rigid. First, using a novel mechanical module, the bionic soft finger can achieve fast response, energy efficiency, multi-segment stiffness control, and high stiffness ratio control. Second, a feedback sensing system is built up using the high-strength fiber cables method and microfluidic method, which can measure force, vibration, bending, and dynamic motion from the soft finger. We present our current work on these two thrusts, followed by our plan for the near-term future toward the development of reliable bionic soft fingers.