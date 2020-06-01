Advancement: Bounds on average flow quantities in turbulent flows

Turbulence is ever-present: from flows in engineering, involving a supersonic aircraft and internal combustion engines to flows in nature, such as lakes, rivers, oceans. From flows at small scales, such as blood flow in arteries, to flow at massive scales, such as flows in accretion disks around stars or black holes. Given the ubiquitous nature of turbulence, a complete understanding of the phenomenon would have far-reaching scientific and technological consequences. However, despite our significant efforts over the last century, a theory of turbulence is nowhere near in sight. As of today, it is one of the most famous open problems in physics. With no hope of understanding the full physics of turbulent flows, perhaps we can answer simpler questions that are still of paramount importance.

In most scenarios, whether engineering or a natural, we are concerned with how average flow properties such as heat or mass transfer, drag force, or energy dissipation, scales with input parameters. This is precisely the objective of bounding approaches, which seek to obtain rigorous bounds on the quantities of interest derived directly from the Navier-Stokes equations. We use these bounding methods to answer questions about turbulent flows with various applications to engineering and atmospheric sciences in mind. As of now, we have looked at three problems: (1) flow past a flat plate, (2) flow in curved pipes, and (3) Rayleigh-Benard convection, which have applications ranging from the design of airfoils, and internal combustion engines to convection in the atmosphere and oceans.