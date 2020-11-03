Advancement: Bioelectronics for cell actuation and tissue regeneration

Abstract: Interfacing electronics with biological systems is challenging, mainly due to the fact that biological signaling is mediated by ions and molecules rather than electrons. Bioelectronics couples electronics and biology to create platforms that can fulfill this dual ionic-electronic capability. Ion pumps are bioelectronic devices which transport ions and molecules with an electric field from a reservoir to a target system such as cells.Here, I present fabrication and characterization of bioelectronic ion pumps and describe their application to controlling the resting potential of stem cells. I also discuss how these ion pumps can be applied to expedite wound healing.