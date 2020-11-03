Stay Informed:
Events

Advancement: Bioelectronics for cell actuation and tissue regeneration

Speaker Name: 
Harika Dechiraju
Speaker Title: 
PhD Student
Speaker Organization: 
Electrical Engineering PhD
Start Time: 
Wednesday, November 4, 2020 - 2:30pm
End Time: 
Wednesday, November 4, 2020 - 3:30pm
Location: 
Zoom - https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/96071706129?pwd=N1ZmYWtmNTNJVVgva2MyV2JNRE05UT09 - Passcode: 603416
Abstract: Interfacing electronics with biological systems is challenging, mainly due to the fact that biological signaling is mediated by ions and molecules rather than electrons. Bioelectronics couples electronics and biology to create platforms that can fulfill this dual ionic-electronic capability. Ion pumps are bioelectronic devices which transport ions and molecules with an electric field from a reservoir to a target system such as cells.Here, I present fabrication and characterization of bioelectronic ion pumps and describe their application to controlling the resting potential of stem cells. I also discuss how these ion pumps can be applied to expedite wound healing.
Event Type: 
Adancement/Defense
Advisor: 
Marco Rolandi
Graduate Program: 
Electrical Engineering PhD