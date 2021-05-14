Advancement: Bianca Xue

Abstract: Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) has made revolutionary changes in biology with its high sequencing resolution and scale. The rapid growth of scRNA-seq data provides us opportunities to reveal accurate definitions for cell types. However, bulk tumor microenvironment deconvolution has been largely limited by a low number of cell-type signatures. Leveraging cell-type signatures derived from scRNA-seq data provides a broader range of cell types in the detection and quantification of tumor infiltration, therefore helping in developing cancer immunotherapy and targeted cancer therapies.

Here I propose to integrate scRNA-seq from public consortiums and construct comprehensive human cell type transcriptome profiles with high computational efficiency, then I will use curated marker gene databases to automatically annotate cell types for integrated cell signatures. In the next step, I will apply cell-type signatures to TCGA bulk RNA-seq data for tumor deconvolution and use statistical models to understand how cells identified in bulk tumors influence patients’ survival. Finally, I propose to decompose and characterize changes between cancer patients using differential vectors from trajectory inference analysis. This work will be helpful in identifying risk factors associated with cancer development and patients outcomes.