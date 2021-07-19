Advancement: Approximate tensor-product preconditioners for line-based discontinuous Galerkin methods on modern computing architectures

Abstract: This work involves preconditioning linear systems arising from implicit time integration in discontinuous Galerkin (DG) methods. We are particularly interested in developing methods well suited for modern computing architecture such as Summit and Sierra supercomputers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, respectively. These modern high-performance computing architectures are based on graphics processing unit (GPU) acceleration to achieve most of their FLOPS. Thus we need to move towards algorithms that achieve high arithmetic intensity in order to better utilize GPUs. One way to achieve high arithmetic intensity is by adopting matrix-free DG method. We opt to employ a sparse line-based DG method that is more memory efficient than the nodal DG method to accommodate the limited memory available for GPUs. The line-based DG method aims to reduce the number of connectivities per degree of freedom, thus creating a sparser Jacobian matrix and block Jacobi preconditioner. However, since we are using a matrix-free approach we need to use an {\it approximate} tensor-product decomposition of the block Jacobi preconditioner to precondition our matrix-free Generalized minimal residual (GMRES) solver. The end goal of the project is to provide an optimized algorithm for assembling the Jacobian matrix and preconditioning the linear solver. This algorithm will later be incorporated into applications in computational fluid dynamics.